Tipton take unbeaten start to Lympstone

Tipton St John travel to Lympstone tomorrow to look to continue their unbeaten start to the new Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East season.

Last Saturday, Tipton shared four goals in a home meeting with East Budleigh.

Jake Freeman and Jody Freeman scored the goals for a Tipton side that won their opening league game 7-2 against Exmouth Spartans.

In that emphatic win over Spartans, Josh Bradley (3), Jody Freeman (2), Jonny Heaver and Glen Salter, scored the Tipton goals.

Tipton, who head for the game against Lympstone sitting sixth in the table, sport one of just three remaining unbeaten records in the division.

The other two unbeaten sides are the top two, Exmouth Rovers and Beer Albion Reserves.

After the Lympstone game, Tipton have four out of their next five games all at home.

They host Otterton and then Clyst Valley before back-to-back meetings with Honiton Town and then host Teignmouth Town before a November 28 visit to Exmouth Rovers.