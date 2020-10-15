Advanced search

Tipton take unbeaten start to Lympstone

PUBLISHED: 09:49 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 15 October 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Tipton St John travel to Lympstone tomorrow to look to continue their unbeaten start to the new Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East season.

Last Saturday, Tipton shared four goals in a home meeting with East Budleigh.

Jake Freeman and Jody Freeman scored the goals for a Tipton side that won their opening league game 7-2 against Exmouth Spartans.

In that emphatic win over Spartans, Josh Bradley (3), Jody Freeman (2), Jonny Heaver and Glen Salter, scored the Tipton goals.

Tipton, who head for the game against Lympstone sitting sixth in the table, sport one of just three remaining unbeaten records in the division.

The other two unbeaten sides are the top two, Exmouth Rovers and Beer Albion Reserves.

After the Lympstone game, Tipton have four out of their next five games all at home.

They host Otterton and then Clyst Valley before back-to-back meetings with Honiton Town and then host Teignmouth Town before a November 28 visit to Exmouth Rovers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otterettes face Sunday trip to table-topping Liverton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford success for Andrew Thomson

Golf club and ball

Tipton take unbeaten start to Lympstone

Football on pitch

Walker nets magnificent brace as Beer Reserves continue perfect start to new term

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Gertie Skinner Cup success for Mo Borer

Generic picture