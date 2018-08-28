Advanced search

Tipton to finally reach halfway stage of league season with visit of Halwill

PUBLISHED: 08:12 08 February 2019

Archant

Tipton St John will try again to complete the first half of their Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Two campaign when they entertain Halwill tomorrow (Saturday).

Tipton have completed just two games since the start of December. Indeed, since an October 27 game, the following 15 weeks have seen Tipton play just six games.

Ironically, that is the same situation they found themselves in last season!

From the end of October 2017 through until February 2018, over 15 weeks, Tipton played just six games.

They played once in February, did not play at all in March, but then faced 16 games in 41 days through to the end of the season in late May!

If tomorrow’s game goes ahead then it will be with a 3pm start.

