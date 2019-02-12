Town looking for fourth league away win when they visit Alphington

Sidmouth Town will be hoping to return to action on Saturday when they have a South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game in Exeter at Alphington (3pm).

The Vikings have been without a game since their narrow 2-1 defeat at Elmore on January 19.

Indeed, since the Boxing Day meeting with Budleigh Salterton, Town have played just one home game – that the January 12, 4-2 win over Ilfracombe – and they are not due at home again until the March 2 visit of Brixham.

Tomorrow’s hosts Alphington have been just as inactive, playing just twice since January 12, which was also their last win – a 3-1 home success over Budleigh Salterton.

Since then the Alphas have drawn 1-1 at Honiton and then, last Saturday, they suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat at basement side Liverton United.

In terms of the Alphington home form this season, they have played 10 games, winning three, drawing one and losing six. Goals are a feature of their home matches for they have scored 20, but conceded 35.

In their previous nine away games, Town have won three and lost six, scoring nine goals and conceding 18.