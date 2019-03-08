Town thirds’ Louis Adey chalks up 20 goals this season

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1074. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town Reserves entertain Kentisbeare tomorrow (Saturday) in a Macron League Division One meeting.

The Vikings will be seeking to exact sweet revenge on the Kents, who knocked them out of the semi-finals of the Devon Senior Cup, beating them 2-1.

The Kents, who are one of the teams chasing the Macron League’s second tier title, will host Town Reserves in a fortnight’s time, so the Vikings can put a real dent in the Mid Devon’s sides title hopes.

Town Reserves have not played since a 3-0 defeat at Lapford at the end of March and, in their remaining six league games, the Vikings meet Kentisbeare twice, Lapford at home, Wellington Reserves away and Bampton, home and away; six games in 21 days to complete their Macron League campaign.

Town thirds were in Division Five action last Saturday when they won 5-2 at home to Culm United.

Leading scorer Louis Adey bagged a brace to take him to 20 for the season from just 15 starts. Matthew Rasmussen also scored – that his 15th goal in 15 starts – and the other Town goals came from Mark Burdis and Ben Squance.

Tomorrow the Town thirds host Starcross Generals, who they drew 1-1 with at Starcross in early December.

If the Town second team have a congested end of term, so do the thirds with four games in nine days, from an Easter Monday game at Upottery Reserves to a May 1, home meeting with Dunkeswell Rovers – and games at home to Exmouth Spartans and away at Bravehearts in between.

The Town fourths, beaten 5-0 at Broadclyst last weekend, are not in action until Easter Saturday (April 20) when they travel to East Budleigh. They then have a 21-day wait before their final game, a May 11 trip into Exeter to meet Village Inn FC.