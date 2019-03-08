Ottery’s season is bubbling towards a glorious end

Ottery St Mary’s season is heading towards a thrilling finish as they head into April sitting top of the Macron League Division Three table and are also facing a Grandisson Cup semi-final meeting with Bravehearts.

The Otters moved into the last four of the Grandisson with a 3-1 win over Feniton Reserves with club captain Kurt Winchombe scoring twice and Mathew Daly netting the other one.

Six days after that success, the Otters were faced with the Feniton first team – again at Washbrook Meadow – in a Morrison Bell Cup quarter-final, but this proved to be a ‘game too far’.

Playing their third match in six days, the Otters went down 3-0 to the Macron League Premier Division side.

Mind you, for a good 80 minutes there was only one goal between the sides, scored early in the contest by the top flight side. The Otters, while not at their best, battled hard before shipping two late goals.

The Ottery ladies also went down in their latest game, suffering a 7-2 defeat at University of Plymouth.

The Otterettes have one more game left this league campaign – a home meeting with Seaton Town on April 7 – and a win over their East Devon rivals could see them finish second to champions Budleigh Salterton and so step up into the Premier Division next season.