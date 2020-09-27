Advanced search

Two out of three for Ottery teams in final September Saturday action

PUBLISHED: 21:49 27 September 2020

Top billing goes to the first team who continue to be unbeaten and they remain top of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West division after a 2-1 win over the Plymouth Argyle FITC Development XI.

The Otters goals, scored before another excellent Washbrook Meadow turnout, were scored by Luka Nickles and Lorin Newcombe.

Ottery Reserves were in Joma Devon and Exeter League East Division Two action at East Budleigh Reserves where a Rikki Pitter goal was enough to give them three points.

The Ottery Development XI were the only senior side to lose and they did so after leading 2-0 at home to Millwey Rise Reserves before being beaten by the odd goal in five.

Joe Broadbent and Jordan Taylor scored the Ottery goals.

