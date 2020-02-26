Upsher and Johnson at the double as Ottery U14s power to big win over Moors

Ottery U14 players Jake Johnson and Finn Upsher celebrate a goal in the game against Moors. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

Ottery Under-14s made light of the fact they had not played for two weeks owing to the stormy weather, storms as they brushed aside the challenge of Moors, beating the Tiverton-based side 9-0 to maintain their challenge for the Exeter & District Youth League Division One title.

Ollie Milton fires a shot towards goal during the Ottery Under-14s win over Moors. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER Ollie Milton fires a shot towards goal during the Ottery Under-14s win over Moors. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery boss Addy Carpenter gave Alfie Gibbins a start in defence and the youngster hardly put a foot wrong from first whistle to last.

Moors fashioned the first real chance of the game; their striker missing the target having rounded Ottery goalkeeper .

The 'near thing' got a response from the Otters who were soon ahead with the lively Ollie Milton opening the scoring. Scorer then turned provider serving up the 'assist' for a neat finish by Finn Upsher.

Just 10 minutes into the contest it was 3-0 with Sam Gleeson curling the ball home from 20 yards after a Tom Bennett was cleared.

Jake Johnson made it four and then pounced after a powerful Upsher header to score his second, taking him to 15 for the season.

Jake Blackmore forced a fine save from the Moors glovesman before George Durham slotted home a penalty after Upsher was fouled in the box and the Otters trooped off at the break with a 6-0 lead.

Moors made a bright start to the second half, but a combination of some fine Hembrow handling and the collective efforts of the back line of Rowan Hewitt, Will Reid, Bennett and Gleeson, marshalled by influential skipper Fin Lashbrook, kept the Mid Devon men at arm's length.

When the seventh Ottery goal arrived it was down to an assist from Freddie Clarke and a crisp 20-yard strike from Jake Blackmore.

Clarke then scored the eighth and, with Jack Carpenter bossing the middle third of the pitch, Ottery went in search of more goals.

Johnson was denied a hat-trick by a stunning save from the Ottery glovesman before Upsher got on the end of a Gleeson corner to net his 16th goal of the season and complete the scoring.

This Saturday (February 29), Ottery face Culm Sampford on Saturday in the league and they will then try, for the fourth time this weather ravaged season, to take on Ivybridge on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the Devon Cup.