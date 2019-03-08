Advanced search

Upsher nets 31st goal of the season as Ottery Under-13s end campaign on a high

PUBLISHED: 09:17 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 18 May 2019

Finn Upsher, who scored his 31st goal of the game in the match at Panthers looks to gets beyond the Exeter side's defence. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Finn Upsher, who scored his 31st goal of the game in the match at Panthers looks to gets beyond the Exeter side's defence. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery St Mary Under-13s ended their impressive season in style with a 4-2 success against league champions Panthers.

Ottery St Mary Under-13 players Finn Lashbrook (left) and Tom Bennett in action during the 4-2 win at Exeter side Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHEROttery St Mary Under-13 players Finn Lashbrook (left) and Tom Bennett in action during the 4-2 win at Exeter side Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

The win came just seven days after the Otters had beaten the same opposition in the final of the cup!

Ottery were always in control of the final match, taking the game to the league champions right from the start, with some surging runs by wing-backs Tom Bennett and Sam Gleeson.

Gleeson almost made it three free-ck goals in the space of two games, striking the Panthers crossbar early on as the Otters dominated proceedings.

It was no more than they deserved when, in the 18th minute, a corner fell at then feet of Seb Copp and the midfielder looked up, saw the goalkeeper off his line and chipped the ball up and over the glovesman to give Ottery the lead.

Panthers we're finding it hard to break through a stubborn Ottery midfield in which Jack Carpenter and Will Reid were repelling anything that came their way and, when they did get through Ottery glovesman Jack Hembrow denied them with a fine save.

Just before half-time Ottery doubled their lead when a long clearance was nodded on by Finn Upsher to Ollie Milton, who tucked the ball home.

Four minutes into the second half Panthers halved the deficit, but Ottery were soon back on the front foot and Upsher was denied by a wonderful save from the home goalkeeper. The game switched from end to end with Finn Lashbrook and Rowan Hewitt both impressive in their defensive duties before, at the other end of the pitch, Ottery Man of the Match, Finn Upsher rode a couple of tackles on the left before finding George Durham and he passed to Jake Blackmore, who fired home from 20 yards to make it 3-1.

Panthers again reduced the arrears, but Ottery, and leading scorer Upsher, were not to be denied the final word as the youngster netted his 31st goal in all competitions this season to wrap up the scoring.

Addy Carpenter's Ottery team will now look to push on next season and challenge for the title, having only lost four games all season.

