Victory once again sees Sidmouth Warriors Under-15s top of the pile.

Storm Aiden delivered on its promise of heavy wind and rain on Saturday morning, as Sidmouth Warriors Under-15s took to the field against a visiting Crediton team.

Despite the conditions, this Sidmouth team is filled with boys that will put themselves up against any elements and they started superbly, with several dominating runs into the opposition penalty area and a couple of early chances just falling wide.

After ten minutes, the Warriors were awarded a free-kick on the right-hand side, a perfect spot for set-piece specialist Ben Elsom, who stepped up and curled one into the top corner for an early lead.

The Warriors started to enjoy long passages of possession and a brilliant shot from Hammi Chowdhury was only parried into the path of a charging Adam Clinch, who rifled past the ‘keeper for a 2-0 lead.

As the half wore on the Sidmouth team started to dominate the game and several chances flew narrowly wide before the pressure proved too much for the Crediton defence who gave away a penalty, Thomas Nichols calmly slotting into the corner to give the boys a deserved 3-0 lead at half-time.

The second half started with Crediton keen to get back in the game, however an excellent defensive shift from goalkeeper Anthony Nita, Captain Callum French and a ‘stand-out’ centre back performance from Callum Liddle proved enough to frustrate Crediton team fall short.

To their credit, the visitors still battled for every ball but as the pitch got heavier, Sidmouth seemed to get stronger. Dev Nair was unlucky not to score with a back-post header from a corner which went narrowly wide and soon after, a rampaging Max Nevell burst through the Crediton defence and, despite the keeper’s best efforts, he rounded him to slot home for Sidmouth’s fourth.

Man of the match Thomas Nicholls threw himself into every challenge and typified the Sidmouth attitude throughout a game played in heavy conditions.

The Warriors were were still full of running as the final whistle sounded and a victory that once again sees the Sidmouth boys top of the pile.