Vikings all set for the big kick-off

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC Archant

After a series of pre-season friendly games interspersed with dedicated training and fitness sessions Sidmouth Town AFC are ready for the challenges of another season in the South-West Peninsula League, writes Andy Argyle, Club Development Manager.

They open their account on Saturday(September 5) at home to Plymouth Marjons and are more than ready for action after last season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sponsored once again this season by the much-respected local Sidmouth based firm Ford’s South West Ltd & Clearvac Group the team coached by Danny Burwood contains many Sidmouth AFC stalwarts ready once again to give their all for the cause this season.

The playing surface has never been in better shape thanks to the endeavours of club groundsman Ken Mortimore and the club awaits supporters and members, in accordance with social distancing rules, to come along to Manstone Lane, get behind the team and enjoy the opening fixture.

All the regular club sponsors this season are not required to pay anything.

‘’Our sponsors mean a lot to us and many have found the lockdown experience to be hard on their businesses. It is the least we can do at the club to recognise their loyalty. Their banners and adverts will still be in evidence around the ground and in the match-day programmes’’ says Andy (Argyle).

The club also runs three further teams in the Macron Devon and Exeter League so there will be plenty of local football for all to enjoy.

For all football followers around the country, Saturday cannot come soon enough and Sidmouth Town supporters are no exception.

Come on you Vikings.