Vikings face gruelling March after more postponed games



Sidmouth Town will have no more than four days break between matches in a decisive month for their South West Peninsula League Premier East future.



The Vikings, who have not played a game in almost a month, need to make up for lost matches caused by Storm Ciara, Dennis and Jorge, which means they have eight games scheduled for March.

That means a game at least every four days as they look to complete their remaining 15 games before the April 25 deadline.

Sidmouth start the gruelling schedule this Saturday when they host Ivybridge Town at Manstone Lane.

Ivybridge have played one game more than Sidmouth but have secured 37 more points and are one of the form teams in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East.

The last time the pair met, Ivybridge came away with a 3-1 win and currently sit third in the table, five points behind leaders Brixham.

Following that, Sidmouth then make the 33-mile trip to Elmore on Wednesday, March 11.

Elmore are only nine points ahead of the Vikings as it stands but a midweek trip will make it harder for Danny Burwood's men to pick up all three points.

Sidmouth then face another away trip to Newton Abbot Spurs before back-to-back home ties against Credition United and Holsworthy.

Newton Abbot beat the Vikings 4-0 when they met in September but have endured a poor run as of late. They are in 16th in the form table having picked up one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five.

Another team in bad form is Crediton, who Sidmouth play on March 18. They have lost all of their last five games and sit bottom of the form table.

Sidmouth will be boosted by the fact this is a midweek home game meaning Crediton will be the ones making the 24-mile trip.

The second of two consecutive home games sees the Vikings welcome 18th-placed Holsworthy to Manstone Lane on March 21.

The Vikings then round out the month with three games in eight days, two of which are away, starting with a trip to Millbrook.

Seventh-placed Millbrook have won 13 of their 22 games and won the September meeting beaten the pair 3-1.

The final game of March is the reverse fixture of March 11's game with Sidmouth hosting Elmore. As it stands, Sidmouth are 20th in the league, one point behind Torrington with 15 games left to play.

After numeorus weeks of wet weather, thankfully tomorrow's forecast looks a little more hopeful.

The Met Office is forecasting a high of 10 per cent chance of rain throughout Saturday so if the pitch is deemed playable in the morning then it should remain that way until kick off.

If the game is postponed then Sidmouth will face the prospect of three games within a week.

This Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm at Manstone Lane.