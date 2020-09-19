Vikings in home FA Vase action - double header at Washbrook Meadow for Ottery teams

It’s a big day of football for Sidmouth Town as they launch their bid for FA Vase glory with a Manstone Lane meeting with Toolstation Western League Division One side Cheddar (3pm).

With Ottery St Mary away for the fifth game of their Scott Richards Solictors Devon League South & West campaign, the spotlight falls on the two other Ottery senior teams who are both in home action on day one of a new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.

Washbrook Meadow will be a busy place as it stages the Ottery second team at home to Cranbrook in a Division Two East game being played on the main pitch while the Ottery Development XI entertain Otterton Reserves in a Division Four East meeting.

Sidmouth Town Reserves travel to Dawlish for their opening game while Sidmouth Town thirds are in Division Three East action at home to Colyton Reserves and the Town fourth team travel across to Colyford Road, Seaton.