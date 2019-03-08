Vikings pay for missing chances - now for visit of table-topping Millbrook

Sidmouth Town entertain unbeaten table-topping Millbrook at Manstone Lane tomorrow (3pm) having lost 4-0 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs on Wednesday night.

However, the score line does not reflect the 90 minutes of action beneath the Manstone Lane floodlights for, had the Vikings taken their chances, they might well have gone into the half-time break leading 3-1 rather than losing 2-0!

Town went into the game with Ollie Jarrett and Jack Gibson - the latter through an injury he received being chased by a bull in Spain!

The visitors had the boost of a goal inside two minutes, but rather than set them back, Town were quickly on the front foot and were soon dominating both possession and territory.

Three times before the break Town spurned gilt edged chances - and they had what did seem justified shouts for a penalty turned down.

The first of the chances came when Jack Walsh did well and crossed for Jack Hatswell who really ought to have put the ball away.

The second saw Scott Hughes balloon the ball over from close range after some neat approach work from Ferenc Bodor and the third was a header missed by centre half Tom Diamond - the former Wells City man heading over from a corner.

As so often happens in such situations, late in the half the visitors' master hit man Adam Dyson found the net to see Town sitting in the dressing room at the break two down.

The second half saw Town continue to ask plenty of the opposition side, but, try as they did, a goal was not forthcoming and two late strikes for the South Devon side saw them take a 4-0 result back home with them.

Speaking after the game, Town boss Danny Burwood said: "The score line does flatter them [Newton Abbot Spurs].

"Don't get me wrong, they are a good side, but we could, perhaps should, have got something out of the game.

"As an over view I'd have to say that the lads put in a good shift and, on another day, with more composed finishing, we'd have got something for our considerable efforts."

For tomorrows meeting with unbeaten Millbrook, Town will be without Max Hammett who is taking his FA Level Two coaching badge and Ben Clay also misses the game, but Ollie Jarrett, soon to head off to University, is available.