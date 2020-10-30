Vikings seeking a fourth successive win when they host Bovey Tracey on Saturday

Sidmouth Town go in search of a little piece of recent history making tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Bovey Tracey at Manstone Lane (3pm).

The ‘little piece of recent history making’ concerns the fact that Town stand on the threshold of chalking up four successive victories for the first time in a number of seasons.

Having won the last three outings, winning 2-1 at Ivybridge and then defeating Torridgeside 7-1 and Stoke Gabriel 6-0, both at home, it all means that, a win tomorrow over Bovey Tracey and the Vikings will have bettered the three successive wins they achieved in the 2017/18 season – and that was a best for some time!

If we take a look at recent campaigns, last season (2019/20) saw Town only win three matches, two of those came in the first month of the season and the third was at Christmas.

In 2018/19, Town won back-to-back matches six times, but never managed three wins and they ended that SWP League Eastern Division season with a total of 14 wins.

In 2017/18 - the last time three successive wins was achieved, Town won 10 games in the entire season with those three successive victories coming in five late April, 2018, days.

In the 2016/17 season, Town won 12 games in total and did manage three-in-a-row with a 5-3 January 2017 success at Appledore following seven days later by a 5-1 home win over Galmpton and then they had five week wait owing to bad weather, before winning 4-3 at Bovey Tracey.

This season, Town have already won six of their first 10 games of the campaign.

So, the scene is set for a memorable occasion at Manstone Lane tomorrow – now it’s over to the Town players to deliver that rather special ‘fourth-win-in-a-row’.