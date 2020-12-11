Advanced search

Ottery juniors return with their shooting boots

PUBLISHED: 06:22 11 December 2020

Busy weekend of football at Ottery St Mary

Some top performances from the young Otters

The goals were flying in across the age groups for Ottery St Mary’s junior sides over the weekend.

While a few groups played friendly fixtures, the league games involved the Under-15s defeating Culm Sampford 4-1, the 14s won an incredible 9-4 at Honiton and the 13s just lost out 6-4 to Twyford Spartans.

Jack Carpenter shone for the 15s, opening the scoring with a fine header on 15 minutes and then Seb Copp added a quickfire double for the rampant Otters.

Culm Sampford rallied well after the break and eventually pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, despite a valiant effort from goalkeeper Jack Hembrow.

The excellent Carpenter quickly erased any concerns of a fightback, finishing off a team move to make it 4-1 and three fully deserved points.

The Under-11s played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Honiton, and credit to both goalkeepers for some outstanding saves on the day. Great to be back.

