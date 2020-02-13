Local clubs braced for Storm Dennis as another weekend of postponements loom

Football in the rain. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Just one week after Storm Ciara, Storm Dennis is set to hit British shores this weekend and cause further disruption to the football season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a particularly wet winter, many teams have already suffered a number of postponements and with only a limited number of weekends between now and the end of the season, sides will be hoping for no more delays which could lead to midweek fixtures.

The Met Office have said the storm will develop in the North Atlantic before hitting the UK across this weekend.

Exmouth Town are scheduled to host Westbury United in the Toolstation Western League Premier on Saturday (February 15) at 3pm. However, the forecast is not looking promising. The Met Office predicts an 80 per cent chance of rain at 9am which rises to more than 95 per cent by kick-off time.

There will also be a high of 31mph winds throughout the day.

In the South West Peninsula League Premier East, Sidmouth Town will be keen to know if their game is going ahead before making the 75-mile drive to Millbrook.

Manager Danny Burwood said he was not looking forward to a rearranged midweek trip there, but he may be stuck with that considering Millbrook is forecasted a 95 per cent chance of rain with 33mph winds.

It is a similar story for Honiton who are due to play away at Bovey Tracey which has been issued an amber warning of rain from the Met Office.

According to the meteorologists, an amber warning means residents can expect homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, damage to some buildings, likely fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, a good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads and likely power cuts so the chances of football going ahead seems very minuet.

Axminster Town are set to host Ivybridge Town but considering the Tigers have only been able to play one home game this year, they too are likely to face a postponement.

The weather for Axminster is forecasted to be a 60 per cent chance of rain at 9AM which rises to more than 95 per cent by the time of kick-off.

In the Devon Football League South and West Division, Ottery St Mary are scheduled to host Roselands but, again, that fixture is subject to weather conditions.

Ottery has a 90 per cent chance of rain throughout Saturday meaning play is looking unlikely.