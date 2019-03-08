Breaking

'Severe weather protocol' activated ahead of weekend football fixtures

Football Archant

Clubs will be allowed to postpone games without a referee's pitch inspection as the region braces for more wet weather.

The South West Peninsula League secretary Philip Hiscox has issued a statement saying the severe weather protocol has been activated.

The protocol allows home clubs to postpone their weekend fixture without the approval of a formal referee's pitch inspection. However, the protocol does not apply to FA Vase games.

Hiscox said: "I would ask home clubs to study the weather forecasts for their town and the current state of their pitch before making a call but if there is no realistic chance of play I am happy to accept that call now so that players, supporters etc. can do other things, apparently some obscure game with a funny shaped ball has a match in the morning - don't ask me I don't understand such things!

"Clubs are also reminded, especially those who have not played at Step 6 in the past couple of years, that the FA dictate Saturday April 25 as the last date for matches at our level (Step 7 and local leagues are later), so please do not moan too much if games are re-arranged for dates midweek etc!

"As usual I have studied three different weather forecasts and looked at several locations before deciding this course of action.

"What I would say from that is that a band of heavy rain looks as if it will sweep West to North/East in the early hours, sitting across the North and East Devon areas for a while on Saturday and as such that area has a severe weather forecast for rain and wind whilst the general yellow warning is more for wind than rain elsewhere, indeed some forecasts suggest the rain could push through West Cornwall fairly early on Saturday morning leaving a windy but mainly dry daytime."