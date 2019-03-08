Wilkinson back with the Otters

Archant

Ottery St Mary are delighted that they have secured the services of Jordan Wilkinson for the rest of the season.

Wilkinson had 'moved' during the summer, signing for Macron Devon & Exeter league side Cranbrook and played for them in pre-season.

However, he played - and scored - in last Saturday's Ottery 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle FITC and, after the game, Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: "I am thrilled that Jordan [Wilkinson] has now committed to us for the season ahead. We are certainly a better team with him in and I am very grateful that he will soon be joined in the side by a couple of other new faces."

The Ottery win over the Argyle Football In the Community XI was a first in the new league for the Otters. Fairweather says: "Confidence plays a huge part in football at all levels and winning breeds confidence so I am hoping we can move onwards and upwards having finally got our first win under our belts."