Williams brace as Otterettes splash their way to success at Plainmnoor

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 March 2019

Ottery St Mary ladies were 4-1 winners when they travelled to face Plainmoor ladies in their latest Devon Women’s League fixture.

On a surface that, in parts, looked more suitable to ducks, the Otterettes served up a superb battling performance to deservedly take the points.

A strong wind made it even tougher to play anything like a ‘normal game’.

However, the Otterettes stuck at it and, with the sides turning round at 1-1, a terrific second half saw them score three unanswered goals to win 4-1. Leading scorer Meg Williams bagged a brace and the other Ottery goals were scored by Louise Ilsley and Georgia Baker. On Sunday (March 10), the Otterettes, who sit third after the win in South Devon, are again on the road when they visit Axminster Town ladies for another league game. The kick-off at Tiger Way Axminster, is 2pm.

