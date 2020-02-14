Wilson at the double in Ottery Development XI win at Axminster

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1506. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary's Development XI were in Macron League Division Eight action at Axminster-based Millwey Rise.

The Otters team that travelled was a mixture of youth and expereince and it was the latter that came to the fore as the team were able to scure a desereved clean sheet in a 3-0 win.

Carl Wilson, has returned to the club after quite a few years away - he was once a regular feature in the Ottery side that previously graced the South West Peninsula League - scored two of the goals whilst the other came from another expereinced player in Mathew Preece.

Goal scorers apart, there were a number of impressive individual contributions, none mroe so than those of Charlie Norris and Joe Broadbent, with the pair serving up excellent shifts of eneregy, good range of passing and plenty of commitment.

This Saturday (February 15), the Development XI are in action at Bradninch Reserves (3pm).