Former Chair of Sidmouth Tennis Club honoured in Devon Tennis / LTA Awards

Vici Topping

Published: 12:00 AM February 4, 2022
Martin Dawes plays a drop shot. Picture; STC

In a recent LTA ceremony, the former Chair of Sidmouth Tennis Club, Martin Dawes, received the Devon Chair's Award for his work at the club during the last year. 
 
Martin's leadership and vision ensured that, during the various restrictions of Covid, members were kept fully informed of LTA guidelines and, with Health and Safety a priority, he initiated measures which allowed members to play in a safe environment.  

Martin worked on this with Bob Hefill, responsible for maintenance at the club, and who was also honoured at the ceremony with a nomination for Volunteer of the Year for his amazing work around the courts. 

Additionally, Martin was responsible for overseeing the rebranding of the tennis section with the introduction of a sponsor in Chetwood Wealth Management and the provision of a new kit for both team players and for the membership as a whole. 

During his tenure, membership increased massively, resulting in additional Men's, Ladies' and Mixed teams entering the Devon League. Martin also encouraged participation in the National Veteran competitions.  

Former Chair of Sidmouth Tennis Club, Martin Dawes

Furthermore, with Martin's support, all coaching groups from tots to adults have had a huge increase in participation, as have the social competitions. He also secured funding to provide additional training for coaches. 
 
With more players and more coaching, Martin had the vision to secure use of LED courts as an overspill from the main courts at the Fortfield ground. This proved really useful for the friendly tournaments and also for additional coaching, as well as inspiring onlookers to enquire about playing tennis. 
 
Martin said: "I am very grateful to Devon Tennis, who do incredible work to organise training, competitions and junior events to develop the sport for all abilities." 
 
Martin has been described as passionate about his role and that has perhaps been most noticeable on court - you don't want to be near the net when that blistering forehand goes down the line!  

His passion for the sport is an absolute inspiration and this recognition is very much deserved - well done Mr Dawes and thanks from everyone in the local tennis community.  

Bob Heffill nominated for volunteer of the year

