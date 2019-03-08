Four Sidmouth indoor bowls finals for Andrew Lowe

Sidmouth Bowls Club men’s pairs winner David Pearson and Andrew Lowe with runners-up Geoff Moss and Ken Wheeler. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Bowls Club held the finals of their 2018/19 indoor campaign in-house competitions, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Bowls Club ladies pairs winners Jan J Bates and Jane Painter (left) with runners-up Jill Bishop and Jenny Fricker. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Sidmouth Bowls Club ladies pairs winners Jan J Bates and Jane Painter (left) with runners-up Jill Bishop and Jenny Fricker. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

The ladies’ championship final was won by Jill Bishop, with the runner-up being Susie Bonnell.

The men’s championship final was won by Ken Wheeler, with Andrew Lowe the runner-up.

Andrew was also involved in the men’s match play singles final and this saw him emerge as the winner, with David Fairclough the beaten finalist.

In the men’s nominated triples, the winners were the Whisperers, who comprised of Bob Seldon, Brian Smith and Bill Sheerman, while the runners-up were the Outsiders, who comprised of Mick Jerome, John Chew and Dutch Holland.

Sidmouth Bowls Club mixed pairs winners Norman Brimson and Chris Hamer (left) with runners-up Jane Painter and Bert Hague (right). Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Sidmouth Bowls Club mixed pairs winners Norman Brimson and Chris Hamer (left) with runners-up Jane Painter and Bert Hague (right). Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Andrew Lowe returned for the final of the club championship, in which he defeated Jill Bishop.

Norman Brimson and Chris Hamers lifted the mixed pairs title, defeating Jane Painter and Bert Hague in the final.

In the ladies’ pairs final there was success for Jan J Bates and Jane Painter, with Jill Bishop and Jenny Fricker the runners-up.

In the men’s pairs final there was success for David Pearson and Andrew Lowe, with the runners-up being Geoff Moss and Ken Wheeler.

Sidmouth Bowls Club men’s nominated triples final was played out between Outsiders and Whisperers with the latter taking the honours. (Left to right) Bob Seldon (W) Mick Jerome (O), Brian Smith (W) John Chew (O), Bill Sheerman (W) and Dutch Holland (O). Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Sidmouth Bowls Club men’s nominated triples final was played out between Outsiders and Whisperers with the latter taking the honours. (Left to right) Bob Seldon (W) Mick Jerome (O), Brian Smith (W) John Chew (O), Bill Sheerman (W) and Dutch Holland (O). Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Last, but certainly not least, was the final of the ladies’ Joan Jefferies Cup, which resulted in a win for the team of Mary Smith, Chris Radburn, Jean Green and skip Chris Hamer. The runners-up were the quartet of Marie Timms, Christa Turner, Valerie Newnham and skip Zena Johnson.

5 Sidmouth Bowls Club club championship winner Andrew Lowe together with runner-up Jill Bishop. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB 5 Sidmouth Bowls Club club championship winner Andrew Lowe together with runner-up Jill Bishop. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB