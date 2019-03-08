Four Sidmouth indoor bowls finals for Andrew Lowe
PUBLISHED: 08:38 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 10 April 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Bowls Club held the finals of their 2018/19 indoor campaign in-house competitions, writes Carol Smith.
The ladies’ championship final was won by Jill Bishop, with the runner-up being Susie Bonnell.
The men’s championship final was won by Ken Wheeler, with Andrew Lowe the runner-up.
Andrew was also involved in the men’s match play singles final and this saw him emerge as the winner, with David Fairclough the beaten finalist.
In the men’s nominated triples, the winners were the Whisperers, who comprised of Bob Seldon, Brian Smith and Bill Sheerman, while the runners-up were the Outsiders, who comprised of Mick Jerome, John Chew and Dutch Holland.
Andrew Lowe returned for the final of the club championship, in which he defeated Jill Bishop.
Norman Brimson and Chris Hamers lifted the mixed pairs title, defeating Jane Painter and Bert Hague in the final.
In the ladies’ pairs final there was success for Jan J Bates and Jane Painter, with Jill Bishop and Jenny Fricker the runners-up.
In the men’s pairs final there was success for David Pearson and Andrew Lowe, with the runners-up being Geoff Moss and Ken Wheeler.
Last, but certainly not least, was the final of the ladies’ Joan Jefferies Cup, which resulted in a win for the team of Mary Smith, Chris Radburn, Jean Green and skip Chris Hamer. The runners-up were the quartet of Marie Timms, Christa Turner, Valerie Newnham and skip Zena Johnson.