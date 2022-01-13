News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Friendly warm-ups for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club

Andrew Coley

Published: 10:30 AM January 13, 2022
SOHC men's first XI played against Isca CD

SOHC men's first XI played against Isca CD - Credit: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club returned to action with a weekend of friendly fixtures for most of the teams. 
 
On the men’s side of the club, the first team travelled to East Devon but came away on the wrong side of a 5-1 result. The second team fared slightly better when they entertained an East Devon team in a home match, losing 0-3. 

A combined third and fourth team travelled to Exeter to take on an Isca team and came away with a win, 1-5. 
 
On the women’s side of the club, the first and second teams had fixtures against White Eagles, with both games being played away. The first team had a resounding 0-6 win, while the seconds claimed a 1-1 draw. 
 
The fourth team entertained two teams in a couple of short games. In a match against White Eagles, they won 3-0 and in a game against Dawlish, they drew 1-1. 

Hockey
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

