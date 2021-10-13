Full weekend of hockey for local teams

Published: 12:00 AM October 13, 2021

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club recorded a mixed bag of results at the weekend, with all eight teams fielding a side.

Both first teams were involved in competitive fixtures that ended in a draw.

The men’s first team hosted Minehead 1 and achieved a result of 2-2, while the ladies’ first team recorded a result of 1-1 at home to Taunton Vale 2.

The men’s second team took the long journey to North Somerset as they played away against Minehead 2.

Always a tricky fixture to raise a team for, the side travelled with a makeshift team and ended up on the losing side, 6-3. This was despite the 100 per cent commitment of those who were there.

The ladies’ second and third teams both played in the most local of local derbies when they played each other. The seconds put in a dominant display and were convincing winners, 14-0. The third team did compete but it was always going to be a big ask in a challenging division.

In another very local derby match, the men’s third team took on the men’s fourth team and this was a much closer result.

The third team took a 2-0 lead into the interval but it was quite an even first half. The fourths performed well in the second half and had several opportunities to score but were unable to do breach a steady defence, so the game ended with a third team win.

The ladies’ fourth team travelled away to White Eagles 3 and recorded an impressive win, with a score line of 0-6.

Leading 0-4 at half time, the side was determined to maintain their dominance throughout the second half and came away with a big win and a clean sheet.

