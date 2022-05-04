The future is bright for Sidmouth Tennis Club's young leaders

Any sports' club relies on the strength and depth of its youth section to develop, flourish and progress and nowhere is this more apparent than at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

Apart from the regular coaching sessions available to children aged four and above, a group of older youngsters have just completed their LTA Tennis Leaders' Award.

Working for the last two months with Head Coach Sue Wiltshire and Daryl Bass, the leaders worked on the core modules of ‘Introduction to Leading Tennis’, ‘Helping at a venue’ and ‘Helping at a coaching session’.

In the summer, they hope to build on this experience by completing a further module, ‘Helping at a competition’, while some also hope to go on to prepare for the LTA Level 1 coaching qualification. So, not only might we see a future Wimbledon champion emerging from Sidmouth, we might also see some top-class coaches!

The adults at the club have kicked off their summer campaigns in the various leagues and divisions, with four Ladies' teams, three Men's and two Mixed - there promises to be a lot of action at the Fortfield courts this season.

Worthy of an early mention are the Ladies' A team, who drew at last year's champions of Division 1, Torquay. The Ladies' C team enjoyed an 8-0 victory against Woodbury, Mixed B beat Seaton D 8-0 and Ladies' D, newly-formed this year, drew against Willand.

A sponsored walk from Sidmouth to Lyme Regis has raised more than £6,400. The fund raiser, billed as a ‘Jurassic Combe challenge’ by organiser John Clarke, was originally expected to raise half that.

“We had a fantastic response from the people of Sidmouth, members of the Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis and Croquet Club and friends far and wide”, he said. “A rambler we met beyond Weston, who had read about the effort in the Herald, gave us £10.”

The four walkers involved are all friends who play at Sidmouth Tennis Club and the money raised is going to Lions International to support Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes.

Sidmouth Tennis Leaders - Credit: Vici Topping

Bob Heffill and Mike Prentice heading toward Beer - Credit: Martin Dawes

Walkers Bob Heffil, John Clarke, Mike Prentice and Martin Dawes celebrate with pints after their nine hour challenge - Credit: Sue Clarke



