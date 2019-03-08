Advanced search

Gater Contractors monthly medal success for Harrison Jones

PUBLISHED: 12:58 07 June 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford was decided on countback last week with three players all finishing on a solid 40 points apiece, writes Hugh Dorliac.

fter going to the back 9 scores to find the winners, it was Mark Thomas who came out on top, followed by Nick Gingell and Tony Stoyle, both of whom also lost a shot off their respective handicaps.

On Saturday, the monthly medal, kindly sponsored by Gater Contractors, saw over 50 competitors play in warm and sunny conditions, with many going out fairly early so they could catch all the other major sporting competitions that were on offer on 'Super Saturday'.

In Division Two, Dave Richards kept it together to win with a highly respectable three under par round of 63.

He won on countback from Kevin Howe, also on 63, from Stuart Ruffle on 64. Shots were shaved off all their handicaps for their fine efforts.

Division One results were equally impressive with a net 62 from Harrison Jones taking top spot. Andy Pryke and Jim Anderton, both on 64 took the minor places.

