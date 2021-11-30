News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Gloomy weekend for Vikings and Otters

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:30 PM November 30, 2021
Ottery match programme for Elburton Villa game

Ottery match programme for Elburton Villa game - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary AFC both endured disappointing weekend results in the South-West Peninsula League. 

It was always going to be a big ask for the Vikings at home to Torpoint Athletic, who have lost just twice in 15 games, and so it proved, as Sidmouth went down to a 5-1 defeat. 

The challenge is going to be equally tough this Saturday for Town, as they travel to third-placed Ivybridge Town. 

The Otters welcomed Elburton Villa to Washbrook Meadows but never got going in the windy conditions, going down to a 2-1 defeat that meant they missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Okehampton Argyle, who also suffered a surprise defeat. 

After a scruffy first half, Ottery found their rhythm with a well-taken goal from Marcus Fanson but a red card to Luka Nickles changed the momentum in favour of Elburton, who pinched the points with two late goals. Ottery host Holsworthy on Saturday. 

Football
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

