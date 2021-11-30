Gloomy weekend for Vikings and Otters

Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary AFC both endured disappointing weekend results in the South-West Peninsula League.

It was always going to be a big ask for the Vikings at home to Torpoint Athletic, who have lost just twice in 15 games, and so it proved, as Sidmouth went down to a 5-1 defeat.

The challenge is going to be equally tough this Saturday for Town, as they travel to third-placed Ivybridge Town.

The Otters welcomed Elburton Villa to Washbrook Meadows but never got going in the windy conditions, going down to a 2-1 defeat that meant they missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Okehampton Argyle, who also suffered a surprise defeat.

After a scruffy first half, Ottery found their rhythm with a well-taken goal from Marcus Fanson but a red card to Luka Nickles changed the momentum in favour of Elburton, who pinched the points with two late goals. Ottery host Holsworthy on Saturday.