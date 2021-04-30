Goals galore for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

Published: 12:00 AM April 30, 2021

Although there are no league honours to compete for, Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club are still aiming to produce some good quality performances.

On the men’s side of the club, there were two high scoring games, both against East Devon Hockey Club.

A combined first and second team just missed out in a nine-goal thriller, going down 4-5, while in the combined third and fourth team fixture, nine goals were also scored, but in this case, it was a 6-3 victory for the home side.

On the ladies’ side of the club, White Eagles provided the opposition for all three fixtures.

Playing away, the first team drew 2-2, while the combined seconds and thirds won 4-0 in a.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ fourth team also played White Eagles 3, losing 0-4.

Next weekend, the men’s first/second team will be playing Isca C/D and the third/fourth team are due to play Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets B, with both fixtures played at Ottery.