News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Goals galore for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

Logo Icon

Andrew Coley

Published: 12:00 AM April 30, 2021   
Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club - Credit: Archant

Although there are no league honours to compete for, Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club are still aiming to produce some good quality performances. 
On the men’s side of the club, there were two high scoring games, both against East Devon Hockey Club. 
A combined first and second team just missed out in a nine-goal thriller, going down 4-5, while in the combined third and fourth team fixture, nine goals were also scored, but in this case, it was a 6-3 victory for the home side. 
On the ladies’ side of the club, White Eagles provided the opposition for all three fixtures. 
Playing away, the first team drew 2-2, while the combined seconds and thirds won 4-0 in a. 
Meanwhile, the ladies’ fourth team also played White Eagles 3, losing 0-4. 
Next weekend, the men’s first/second team will be playing Isca C/D and the third/fourth team are due to play Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets B, with both fixtures played at Ottery. 

Hockey
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Olivier Award winning theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills

Summer play season returns safe and sound after 'challenging year'

Tim Dixon

person
Jockey, Lorna Brooke who fell from Orchestrated is flown by air ambulance to Bristol for treatment.

Horse Racing

Tragedy strikes the racing world 

Tim Herbert

person
Finished painting

Self-taught painter gives online demo to Sidmouth artists

Ann England

Logo Icon
Charlotte Norton and Evie Smith-Woolley take charge of the new equipment

Surfers championing mental health awareness 'blown away' by generosity

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus