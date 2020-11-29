Advanced search

Golf handicaps have changed

PUBLISHED: 09:42 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 29 November 2020

Honiton Golf Club

Honiton Golf Club

Archant

Numbers going up and down

Golf is back on from next week and many local players will be eagerly booking their tee time.

Quite often on an online booking system for golf club members, your current handicap will appear and many will have reeled back in dismay, or jumped for joy, to see their handicap has changed.

How can this be when nobody has been playing golf?

According to England Golf, the idea is to better reflect the current playing ability of declining golfers and reward those who play more regularly and are more consistent.

Unfortunately, pretty much every golfer generally feels their game is in decline and consistency is just a joke word somebody made up in the pub.

It also takes into account the difficulty of a course. Another unfortunately, all courses are difficult if you’re playing bad. At least in our area, they are all stunning, no matter your handicap.

