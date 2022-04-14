News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great wins for Ottery Juniors and Ladies team

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:15 AM April 14, 2022
Finn Foster for Ottery U18s

Finn Foster for Ottery U18s - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery St Mary Ladies moved further away from the bottom of the Devon Women’s Football League with a 4 - 1 home win over Seaton Town.  

On target for the Otters were Kelsey Salter with two goals and Eboney Lacey and Stacey Rogers with one goal each. Jess Hodge replied for Seaton.  

Ottery Under-18s continued their excellent form with a 7-1 defeat of West Hill. Luke Paramore opened the scoring with a shot on the turn and Leon Tootell soon doubled his tally. An audacious finish from the halfway line gave Paramore his second goal. 

Lovely play from Finn Foster created the hat-trick goal for Paramore and his superb performance continued after the break, as he headed in an Oliver Bradley cross.  

West Hill struck back with a fine team goal before Jack Drew-Cull played the pass for Foster to score number six and Bradley completed the scoring in the closing stages.  

Non-League Football
Ottery St Mary News

