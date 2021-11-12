Guaranteed goals at Colyton and Seaton

After the uncertainty and turbulence in the past couple of seasons in local football, the first two months in the Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign have been full of excitement and entertainment.

Two local sides, Colyton and Seaton, have more than played their part in the goals columns, both for and against.

The season started for Colyton in the Premier Division with a trip to Elmore 2nds and a disappointing 3-0 defeat but the response was perfect, returning home from a trip to the University of Exeter 2nds with an excellent 4-0 win, thanks to doubles from Billy Knox and Callum Somers.

Colyton then gained the perfect revenge over Elmore, winning the reverse fixture by the same score of 3-0, Somers again grabbing the headlines with a fine hat-trick. The bump back to earth came in the form of a 6-3 defeat at league leaders Throverton and then 6-0 at Beer Albion.

Colyton put up a much better fight in the return game at home to Beer, eventually going down to a 2-1 defeat with Somers again on the score-sheet.

October concluded with a 5-2 loss at Lapford but last weekend was Colyton back to their best, comfortably dismissing Axminster Town 2nds with a 4-0 triumph. Next up is a trip to Dawlish United on Saturday.

Heading down a few levels, Seaton Town have been another club full of goals in Division Three of the league pyramid.

The campaign at Colyford Road opened with frustrating home defeats to Pinhoe and Devon Yeoman, but Seaton finally found their feet with a 4-1 victory over Honiton Town 2nds, with James Hill, Ethan Matthews, Mark Perham and Seth Wakeley scoring the goals.

A 2-1 reverse at a strong Lyme Regis Reserves was no disgrace and a single goal from substitute Joshua Tait was enough for Seaton to overcome Heavitree United 2nds.

Matthews then scored twice in a 3-3 draw with Exeter United and, while the last two results have gone against Seaton, an inspired 8-0 win over Axmouth United is a happy recent memory. Town host Hemyock this weekend and the net will almost certainly bulge.

