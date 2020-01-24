Harris and Rudolph star in SOHC men's 1st XI high-scoring draw at PGSOB

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's 1st XI were involved in a high-scoring Conference South draw when they shared 10 goals with hosts PGSOB.

Having beaten PGSOB at home earlier in the season and having won their last three games, SOHC travelled in confident mood.

They began the contest well, dominating much of the first half with some slick passing.

Indeed, such was the tempo of their first-half performance that they took a 3-1 lead into the break thanks to a brace of short corner close-range finishes from Max Moore and a penalty flick from Jack Ellison.

The home side, who are a powerful and experienced outfit, began the second half with real aggression and the game became one of end-to-end action.

They scored three times while Luke Drewitt netted for SOHC to leave the game finely balanced at 4-4.

With just five minutes to play the home side took a 5-4 lead after scoring from a short corner.

They were a whisker away from adding a sixth, but were denied by a superb save from SOHC glovesman Simon Baker and that stop was made all the more vital when, at the other end of the pitch, George Powell struck from another short corner to leave honours ending even.

The SOHC Player of the Match honour was shared by Treeve Harris and Eddie Rudolph.

SOHC team: Simon Baker, Josh Miller, Jon Hext, Eddie Rudolph, Duncan Gracie, George Mutter, Treeve Harris, Max Moore, Chris Bishop, George Powell (capt), Jack Ellison, Luke Drewitt