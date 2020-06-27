Harry Tinckenll signs multi-year conract with Multimatic Motorsports

Harry Tincknell in a practise session for the Le mans meeting Archant

East Devon motor racing ace Harry Tincknell, has signed a multi-year contract extension with Multimatic Motorsports.

In 2020 his primary focus will be on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driving the Mazda DPi in which he enjoyed two race wins last season.

Additionally, in recognition of the long standing relationship between Multimatic and Aston Martin he will also compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans later this year, on loan to Aston Martin Racing.

Tincknell’s journey with Multimatic began in 2016 when the Englishman joined the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing WEC programme, run by Multimatic Motorsports.

He was on the podium by race two and, along with his team mate Andy Priaulx, took the first WEC victory for the Ford GT later that year at Fuji Speedway in Japan.

After climbing through the single-seater ranks, where he was a winner in Formula Renault and Formula 3, Tincknell made the switch to sportscars in 2014.

It was an auspicious move as in his fourth ever sportscar race he took an LMP2 class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Since then, the Goodridge sponsored driver hasn’t looked back and his efforts have been rewarded with factory drives at Nissan, Ford and Mazda.

Multimatic’s Larry Holt said: “Harry has become deeply integrated into our global motorsports programme and he played a key role in getting the Mazda DPi turned in the right direction.

He rightly won the car’s first race at Watkins Glen last year, in his own inimitable style, making a bold move on Montoya up into corner eight, ten seconds after I had instructed him to get it done.

As Multimatic’s racing activities grow so does our driving talent pool; having Harry on-board for the next few years significantly enhances our ability to take on the best in the world.”

Whether he’s on a poetic pole lap or slugging it out against the best of the best in a race, Tincknell is a fast and mistake-free driver.

The 28 year-old is also just as competitive off the track, currently working on reducing his golf handicap and continuing training for his first marathon, which he wants to finish in under three hours.

Speaking about the contract extension, Harry said: “Multimatic took a leap of faith when they signed me up to race the Ford GT in 2016. I had done a fair bit in sportscars at that point but never raced a GT car before. I grabbed that opportunity with both hands and it soon turned into a full-time, four year, factory drive, which I loved every moment of.

“My role with Multimatic then led me to the Mazda DPi drive in the US, which is a fantastic programme and taking Mazda’s first win in seven years at Watkins Glen last year, alongside Jonathan (Bomarito) and Olivier (Pla) was a big highlight.

“I’m really excited about what the future holds. Considering Multimatic is such a huge, successful company it still feels like a family firm.

“The Ford GT programme really thrust Multimatic Motorsports as a race team into the spotlight, highlighting what they can do and I hope to be a part of that team for a long time to come.”

Harry’s next race is the WeatherTech 240 which will be raced at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 4.