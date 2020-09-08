Harry Tincknell races to another podium finish in North America

Harry Tincknell leading the way at the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar six-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta. Picture AL ARENA Ignite Media- Al M. Arena

Harry Tincknell’s latest IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar six-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta provided enough excitement and drama to last an entire season.

Harry Tincknell (centre) with his team mates after the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar six-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta. Picture AL ARENA Harry Tincknell (centre) with his team mates after the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar six-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta. Picture AL ARENA

Exceptional parity from all the manufacturers ultimately resulted in a flat-out, six-hour sprint race where flawless execution by both drivers and crew offered the only possible chance of success.

Tincknell qualified in fouth position and was this weekend sharing the #55 Mazda RT24-P with regular teammate Jonathan Bomarito and Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay.

With positions constantly changing throughout the race, the penultimate pit stop with 80 minutes remaining was crucial for the #55. Hunter-Reay was running fifth and the team called it early to give him a clear in-lap and Tincknell a traffic-free out-lap.

The time gained by the strategy allowed the Mazda to jump two cars in the pit sequence and be up to speed to easily pass Juan Pablo Montoya on track.

The Goodridge sponsored driver then began to rapidly run down the leading Penske of Helio Castroneves but a full course yellow, with just 13 minutes to go, put paid to the attack leaving only two green laps, not quite enough to finish the job.

The #55 Mazda crossed the line less than a second behind #7 Penske after six hours of flat-out racing.

Critically the #55 crew finished ahead of all their championship rivals and now sit fourth just six points behind the leader with four races to go.

Speaking post race, Tincknell, who hails from Tipton St John and, when not racing can often be seen on the course at Sidmouth Golf Club said: “That was a tough day in the office.

“We were at the front, we were at the back, we were at the front again, we were at the back again, and luckily when the chequered flag dropped we were running at the front again!

“The guys and girls on the timing stand did a fantastic job with the strategy when they told me I had push to gain positions in the pit stop phase I gave it everything I had”.

“I actually hurt my neck a few days ago. It was just one of those things when you kink it and it really locks up. Quite a few people got involved to help me – my teammate Tristan (Nunez) even gave me a little massage during the race to loosen it up – but it was a struggle in the car and I think it was adrenaline that got me through it, especially once I got Castroneves in my sights in the closing laps. Second is still a great result and it is now all to play for at the top of the championship standing.”

Harry’s next race is the Acura Sportscar Challenge at Mid Ohio in Lexington , Ohio which takes place on September 27.