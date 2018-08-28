Harry Tincknell stays positive despite disappointing start to new season in Daytona

The parade ahead of the start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Archant

It proved to be a disappointing start to the new season for Harry Tincknell and the Mazda Joest Team squad when they were forced to retire and were subsequently placed ninth at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The #55 Mazda RT24-P qualified on the second row of the grid in the hands of Jonathan Bomarito and he ran strongly in the top five during the opening hour-and-a-half of the ‘twice around the clock’ endurance classic. Tincknell started his opening stint in the third hour, taking over from Olivier Pla, who had moved the car up to fourth.

Despite dropping back to eighth during the pit stop phases, the Devonian quickly moved through the order, climbing as high as second position by hour six.

However, things started to unravel soon after as a visit to the garage for repairs lost three laps to the leaders.

Bomarito, Pla and Tincknell cycled through the car afterwards, making up two laps and climbing from 14th overall to fifth by the early morning hours.

However, after an incident in the race’s 14th hour, the car was forced to retire from the race.

Harry said: “This is a really disappointing result, but I can’t help but be proud of everyone at Mazda Team Joest for their effort this week.

“Mazda showed this month that we can compete at the front with the strongest manufacturers in the world.

“Our Mazda RT24-P is fast and ran at the front of the toughest race in North America.

“A huge thanks to everyone who supported us – the love and support for Mazda this past month has been incredible, and we will deliver many great results this season. I’m so excited for what’s to come.”

Harry’s next race is the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which will be raced on March 16 at Sebring International Raceway, Florida.