Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harry Tincknell takes pole and fifth place finish at Snowy Spa

PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 May 2019

Harry Tincknell (GBR) Fortec Motorsport Dallara Mercedes

Harry Tincknell (GBR) Fortec Motorsport Dallara Mercedes

Archant

Harry Tincknell finished fifth at the latest round of the FIA World Endurance Championships, braving extreme weather conditions at a weather-affected Spa Francorchamps, the final World Championship race before the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Despite some sunny periods, heavy snow, sleet and rain pounded the Belgian track, but the Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK came through unscathed to pick up 11 valuable points.

Qualifying took place on Friday with Tincknell and teammate Andy Priaulx putting on a master class to set the fastest time, securing their second pole position of the season and an extra World Championship point.

The session took place in dry conditions, suiting their Ford GT much better than the slippery surface it would be facing on race day.

Threatening skies greeted the competitors on Saturday morning and Tincknell led the pack away with a textbook start, opening up a gap from his pursuers during the first three laps before the heavens opened. Over the next six hours the #67 crew battled through the attrition, running as high as second before ultimately finishing fifth after a red flag brought proceedings to a halt 13 minutes early due to extreme snow and rain.

Speaking after the race, Harry said: "What a crazy race that was! We had all four seasons today and while we had the car to win in the dry, the wet conditions went against us unfortunately.

"We showed what we could do when conditions suited us with that fantastic pole but we didn't have the pace in the wet so I am actually really happy with fifth.

"Qualifying was a real buzz. I was really happy with my lap, the car had so much grip and I really felt like I extracted all the potential.

"The engineering team we have is second to none and the set up tweaks they made to the car were perfect."

Harry then looked to the next race as he said: "This time last year I had my massive accident and it was a race against team to repair the car in time for Le Mans.

"This year, we have the fastest car in dry conditions and we go into Le Mans with great momentum and confidence."

Harry's next race is the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic in Detroit, Michigan on June 1.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on June 15 and 16 at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.

It will be the 87th running of the 24 Hour race organised by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, and the final round of the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Under-8s impress at Ivybridge Festival

Sidmouth RFC Under-8s with their coaches. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Miller stars as Sidbury launch new league term with emphatic home success

The Sidbury CC 2019 Tolchards Devon League H Division East fixtures. Picture; ARCHANT

Debut hat-trick as Ottery net league opening day success

Wicket keeper Alex Clements for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5836. Picture: Terry Ife

Harry Tincknell takes pole and fifth place finish at Snowy Spa

Harry Tincknell (GBR) Fortec Motorsport Dallara Mercedes

Ottery tennis players endure mixed early season early

Tennis - generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists