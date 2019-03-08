Hawaiian fun at Sidmouth's Captain's Day as money is raised for charity

Scenes and action from Captain's Day. Picture: Ottery St Mary Bowling Club Archant

The undoubted highlight of the week was the celebration of the club's annual "Captain's Day". On a gloriously sunny day club captain Melvin Trayhurn and his wife Margaret hosted a hugely successful day of fun and bowls, writes Mike Smith.

The theme was to be colourful and Ottery members certainly rose to the occasion with an abundance of floral wear in attendance, Hawaiian shirts aplenty and even a grass skirt (well done, David Roberts!).

Proceedings got under way with the inevitable 'spider competition'. This time Fred Dart proved to be nearest the jack and duly won a bottle of Scotch generously donated by club president Maggie Beighton and her husband Gerry.

After a wonderful afternoon of bowling, Melvin and Margaret provided a superb barbecue for those members present; generous prizes donated to the raffle helped swell the funds for the day.

Each year the captain chooses a charity to support and this year Melvin chose to donate 50 per cent of the profits to Force Cancer Charity and 50 per cent to club funds, and he was pleased to announce that a terrific sum of £225 would go to each. A huge thank you to Melvin and Margaret and their body of helpers for the hard work it took to achieve such a successful day.

Good news in the Men's Over 60s League, the 'B' Team are confirmed champions of Division 6 despite losing heavily away to Crediton 'C'. The 'A' team, on the other hand are confirmed relegated to Division 2 with another defeat at home to Crediton 'A'.

In Division 7, with just one game to go, the 'D' team are just 2 points clear at the top and the 'C' team had a much-needed victory over Pinces 'C' taking all 8 points to move them up the table and away from the relegation zone.

Hailing from Leicester, Brookfield Electric Bowling Club were the latest touring side to visit Ottery. The hosts proved too strong and ran out 75-55 winners with Ottery's best rink being that of Mo Richards, Derek Hunt, Terry House and skip Leighton Burston winning 20 shots to 8.

This weekend sees the finale of the club's internal competition. Finals will be played in the morning and afternoon of both Saturday and Sunday; members and their guests are most welcome to attend and hopefully witness some fine bowling! Contact Mike Smith on 01404 811195 for more information.

