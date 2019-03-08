Hext goal nets SOHC men's 1st XI a draw with Isca III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI turned round a half-time deficit to net a point from their Conference South 2-2 draw with Isca III.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SOHC made a good start and moved the ball around well prior to a clinical finish by Jack Ellison, who flicked the ball off the foot of a defender and over the line.

Isca then won a short corner and converted it with a drag flick and then struck again with a tap-in at the back post to hold a 2-1 half-time advantage.

After the break SOHC were the dominant force and it was no more than they deserved when Jon Hext netted via a well-worked short corner routine.

There's a double-header of action this weekend for the men's 1st XI .

They are first in action on Saturday with a league game away against fourth placed University of Exeter D (4.30pm).

Then, the following day they are in Devon Cup action with a tie away against PGSOB with that game being played at Lipson College (1pm).