Historic debut match for Sidmouth Women's Rugby team

Fifty years after the introduction of junior rugby at Sidmouth opened the way for girls to play twenty years later, Sidmouth fielded a women’s team for the first time.

A large crowd were in attendance to witness history being made as the Sidmouth Valkyries kicked-off to large applause and anticipation against Exeter Saracens, who had already played a few games.

The experience of playing previous matches told in the early stages, and the Saracens took the lead after five minutes as the ball was moved swiftly along the back line to their speedy right winger, who beat three players on the way to touch down in the corner. The try was unconverted.

The Valkyries were undaunted by this early setback and showed their own threat with individual strong running and good rucking to keep play inside the Saracens half for several minutes without threatening the line.

Early in the second quarter, Saracens had their first period of concerted pressure inside the Sidmouth 22. The visitors gradually worked their way to the line through several phases until a forward ran a good line to cut through the defence for a second unconverted try.

From the restart kick, Valkyries regained possession and set up camp inside the Saracens 22. However, after a period of desperate defence, a Saracens back snapped up a loose ball inside her 22 and set off on a sprint up field. With the Sidmouth players wrong footed, she showed a good turn of pace to out sprint the cover for the visitors third try.

The Valkyries finished the half pressing in the Saracens half, but the score remained 0-15 at the break.

The third quarter was played entirely in the Saracens half, but the Valkyries could not break down the well organised defence, despite demonstrating impressive determination and endeavour. The Saracens took control in the closing stages of a hard-fought game but found the Sidmouth defence equally defiant.

There would be no further additions to the score and a final result of 15-0 to Saracens. It was, however, a massive stepping stone for female rugby in Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Valkyries Vs Exeter Saracens - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth Valkyries building an attack - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Scrum down - Credit: Alex Walton Photography



