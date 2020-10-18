Hockey latest - SOHC men into Devon Cup last four and big win for the ladies’ 3rd XI over Honiton Hornets

Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS © Andrew Symonds

Here we bring you a round-up of the matches played by team sfro the Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club on the third Saturday of October.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s first team progressed to the semi-final of the Devon Cup with victory over Okehampton, writes Andrew Coley.

Playing at home, the side won 2-1 and will now take on Plymouth University in the next round, with the fixture to be played before March 2021.

All the other teams at SOHC that played on Saturday were playing friendly fixtures, with the ladies’ teams faring better than the men’s.

The ladies’ first team claimed a 2-2 draw, away at Tavistock, while both the ladies’ second and third teams scored five goals in home victories.

Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

The second team won 5-3 against Okehampton 2 and the third team won 5-1 against Honiton Hornets.

Both the men’s second and third teams lost in matches against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets.

The second team lost 3-1 in an away fixture while the third team lost 2-1 at home.

All things being well, all the SOHC teams will open their respective league seasons this coming Saturday (October 24).

Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Supporting this article are pictures of the SOHC ladies’ III XI, 5-1 success over Honiton Hornets.

The pictures are by Andrew Symonds.

Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Hornets meeting with SOHC ladies III XI, a game that Hornets lost 5-1. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS