Hockey results for the Sidmouth and Ottery club

Andrew Coley

Published: 12:00 AM November 25, 2021
Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club recorded two wins at the weekend, along with some heavy defeats. 
 
The men’s first team beat Bristol Firebrands 2-1 in a home fixture, while the men’s fourth team travelled to Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets and recorded a similar success in a match played at Cullompton, winning 1-2. 
 
The men’s second team were hoping to replicate their own success from recent weeks but lost 6-1 when they travelled to Yeovil and Sherborne 2. 
 
It was a tough weekend on the women’s side of the club, with all four sides losing. 
The first team lost 2-3 at home to Bridgwater 1, while the seconds lost 0-2 against visitors Exe 4. 
 
Both the third and fourth teams had away fixtures, with the thirds losing 10-0 against Isca-Exeter University 5 and the fourths beaten 5-0 against Taw Valley 2. 
 
This weekend will see all eight sides turning out for a match. 

Hockey
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

