Hockey results for the Sidmouth and Ottery club

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club recorded two wins at the weekend, along with some heavy defeats.



The men’s first team beat Bristol Firebrands 2-1 in a home fixture, while the men’s fourth team travelled to Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets and recorded a similar success in a match played at Cullompton, winning 1-2.



The men’s second team were hoping to replicate their own success from recent weeks but lost 6-1 when they travelled to Yeovil and Sherborne 2.



It was a tough weekend on the women’s side of the club, with all four sides losing.

The first team lost 2-3 at home to Bridgwater 1, while the seconds lost 0-2 against visitors Exe 4.



Both the third and fourth teams had away fixtures, with the thirds losing 10-0 against Isca-Exeter University 5 and the fourths beaten 5-0 against Taw Valley 2.



This weekend will see all eight sides turning out for a match.