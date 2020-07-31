Advanced search

Hole-in-one four times in recent weeks makes for lots of decanter action at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:37 31 July 2020

TheSidmouth Golf Club hole-in-one decanter that has been called into action four times in recent weeks. Picture; SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

TheSidmouth Golf Club hole-in-one decanter that has been called into action four times in recent weeks. Picture; SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

A big 87 points won the Sidmouth Seniors Wednesday roll-up for Jim Metcalf, Mark Laird and Steve Nunn, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Indeed, the impressive score, which really does represent an excellent performance all-round, included no fewer than four birdies!

On Friday, in the Sidmouth Jewellers’ Stableford, Nick Gingell continued his rich vein of form with a winning score of 41 and a new handicap of six.

Ben Gibbs too had a great round coming second with 40 points ahead of new name on the leaderboard, Thomas Pryke on 38.

On Sunday, it was the Married Couples trophy that was being played for and coming out on top were Amy and Simon Moore with a great score of 43, two ahead of second placed Sharon and Peter O’Brien.

Ali and Paul Godwin came third with 38 points.

Well done, to all 11 couples who played on what turned out to be a damp Sunday afternoon.

The Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford saw Mike Temple prevail with an excellent 42 points, ahead of Simon Moore, putting in another good performance with 41 points.

Ben Gibbs came third with 40 points with all three seeing some downward movement to their handicaps.

It has been a super few weeks at Sidmouth with no less than four holes-in-one being reported.

Well done to Len Wright, Paul Godwin, Andrew Thompson and Ben Gibbs, who have ensured that the hole-in-one decanter on the bar has been replenished several times over with whisky to celebrate their fine achievements.

