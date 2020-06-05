Impressive return to competition action for Sidmouth ladies

The ladies of Sidmouth Golf Club resumed competitive golf this midweek.

The paint brushes and garden tools have now been banished to the shed!!

It rained for the first time in weeks, but it was welcoming and refreshing and much needed for the course which was playing firm, fast and true.

Thanks, must go to our green staff who have clearly been working so hard following the course closure.

The competition was a Bowmaker Stableford, a fun competition in teams of three with two scores to count.

Thirty-nine ladies took part and the winning team was Angela Coles, Vanessa Ireson and Pauline Couldwell with a great score of 85 points, clearly no rustiness there!

In second place with 81 points was Maria Clapp, Susan Hackett and Gerri Whitrow with 81 points and in third place with 78 points were Liz Chance, Mandy Furniss and Trey Haynes.

There were four teams on 76 points.

The only two scored was by Sheila Faulkner on the 11th hole.

Although golfers are still unable to socialise in the clubhouse owing to the pandemic restriction, what was very clear is that, now that the ladies are back on the course, all were delighted to be so and certainly feeling fortunate to be playing as so many sports continue to be shut down for now.,