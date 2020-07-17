Sidmouth Easterbrooks competition success for ‘Young Guns’ James, Henry and Tom

In another busy week of competition at Sidmouth in some fine weather conditions, and with the greens being turned up a notch, players in the Senior’s Wednesday roll up posted some great team scores, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Three-man teams with two scores to count and all three on the last resulted in the team of Steve Nunn, Charles Oram and Colin Mitchell winning with an excellent 82 points.

In second place were Graham Rogers, Vic McCarthy and Bob Cook on 79 with Brian Margison, Peter Emery and Brian Cole taking third.

Friday’s Sidmouth Jewellers stableford competition returned some solid scores with Brian Margison again featuring with 38 points, enough to win and lose a shot off his handicap.

James Spiller made another showing this week with 37 points to take second from Ben Gibbs in third also recording 37, but losing out on countback.

The Famous Easterbrooks team competition on Saturday saw the young guns of James Winchester, Henry Gater and Tom Hodge taking the honours with an impressive 84 points, some six points ahead of second placed David Ash, Bernard Ireson and John Arnott with 78.

Tailenders, Kym White, Colin Craven and Mike Gosling narrowly missed out, coming in with 77 points.

The Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford saw 90 players compete and some brilliant scoring ensued, particularly from top placed Jonathan Lee recording 42, winning on countback from Colston Herbert by a whisker. Newish member Bill Hayes came in with 41 points for third spot, and it was Colston who won the Seniors side competition from Bill - both of whom lost two shots off their handicaps following a job well done.

Geoff Lory (38) came third with club captain Lester Willmington taking fourth.