In-form Sidbury climb table with confident win

Ruthless with bat and ball, Sidbury overpowered Whimple 2nds to secure a nine-wicket victory in F Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

The combination of Alex Paget and Simon Rowe steadily removed the Whimple top four and Mark Smallcombe took the important wicket of Jon Burnell, who top-scored for the hosts on 35.

Whimple were in a tough but not fatal position on 87/5. Unfortunately, the tail could only add 20 more runs, as the home side closed on 107 all out. Smallcombe finished with impressive figures of 3/16 from his 3.2 overs.

In reply, Sidbury lost opener Ed Chester for 11 but an efficient unbeaten 56 from Mark Bishop, ably supported by Ryan Trawford (28 no) comfortably secured the victory. Sidbury take their pleasing form to a home clash with second-placed Exwick on Saturday.