News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

In-form Sidbury climb table with confident win

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:15 AM July 7, 2022
Sidbury Cricket Club enjoying a fine start to the season

Sidbury Cricket Club enjoying a fine start to the season - Credit: Sidbury Cricket Club

Ruthless with bat and ball, Sidbury overpowered Whimple 2nds to secure a nine-wicket victory in F Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.  

The combination of Alex Paget and Simon Rowe steadily removed the Whimple top four and Mark Smallcombe took the important wicket of Jon Burnell, who top-scored for the hosts on 35. 

Whimple were in a tough but not fatal position on 87/5. Unfortunately, the tail could only add 20 more runs, as the home side closed on 107 all out. Smallcombe finished with impressive figures of 3/16 from his 3.2 overs. 

In reply, Sidbury lost opener Ed Chester for 11 but an efficient unbeaten 56 from Mark Bishop, ably supported by Ryan Trawford (28 no) comfortably secured the victory. Sidbury take their pleasing form to a home clash with second-placed Exwick on Saturday. 

Cricket
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man in court accused of torching Ottery woman's car

Court Reporter

person
sidmouth devon county show

Delays on Sidmouth road for Devon County Show

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The body was found by police divers

Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall

Paul Jones

person
Sidmouth in Bloom volunteer Ann Leake with Noel Sinker in Connaught Gardens

Help clean up Sidmouth as In Bloom judges' visit approaches

Philippa Davies

person