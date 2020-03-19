Advanced search

Indoor bowls season halted by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:18 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:18 19 March 2020

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

The Devon County Ladies Indoor Bowling Association has advised all clubs with regard to the coronavirus crisis, writes Carol Smith.

The association released a statement that advised that all events are postponed / cancelled for the rest of this indoor season.

In line with that news, the Sidmouth Bowls Club executive decided that if there are members who would like to engage in a roll-up, then they do so at their own risk. However, from a club perspective, there will be no umbrella, league, friendly or internal competition matches played for the foreseeable future.

Neither will there be any club social events held and the indoor finals together with the indoor season Presentation Evening will probably now be played early next season.

