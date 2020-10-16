James Spiller wins the Sidmouth Challenge Cup for the second year running

The Sidmouth Golf Club Challenge Cup that was won for the second successive year by James Spiller. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

In a year when it looked likely that the club annual knockout competitions would not go ahead, it was a pleasure to see that, after Sidmouth managed to squeeze in all the knockout rounds, the various finals took place at the weekend and in lovely golfing weather, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The mixed pairs, Greenwood Trophy, was competed for, uniquely this year, between two mother and son pairings.

After a close contest early on it was Angela and Stuart Coles who emerged victorious and took the trophy this year with a three and two win over Sheila Faulkner and Andrew Thomson on the 16th.

The prestigious Challenge Cup, the one trophy every Sidmouth golfer wants to win, was successfully defended by James Spiller, who was playing a debutant finalist in Adrian Priest.

Despite giving away nine shots, James took command fairly early on and never looked likely to lose his lead, eventually running out a three-and-two winner to secure the cup for the second year in succession.

As James found himself competing for three separate trophies this year, they had to be played on other days.

He was not so lucky in the Hall Trophy scratch competition on the previous Thursday, when he was beaten into runner up spot by John Jones, who secured his win on the last hole.

James and partner George Barber will be competing for the Rockey Cup this coming Sunday.

In terms of the other trophies; In the Challenge Plate, there was a three-and-two victory for Simon Moore over Richard Powell.

Seniors captain Mike Davis defeated Dave Richards two-and-one in a close contest to win the Burgoyne Cup.

In the Sidmouth Matchplay Cup final, Ben Gibbs comfortably took the honours with a four-and-three win over Moray Bosence, and earlier, the Seniors’ Knockout Trophy was won by Pat McCormack over Richard Powell; Richard playing is his second final of the week.