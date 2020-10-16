Advanced search

James Spiller wins the Sidmouth Challenge Cup for the second year running

PUBLISHED: 09:58 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 16 October 2020

The Sidmouth Golf Club Challenge Cup that was won for the second successive year by James Spiller. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The Sidmouth Golf Club Challenge Cup that was won for the second successive year by James Spiller. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

In a year when it looked likely that the club annual knockout competitions would not go ahead, it was a pleasure to see that, after Sidmouth managed to squeeze in all the knockout rounds, the various finals took place at the weekend and in lovely golfing weather, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The mixed pairs, Greenwood Trophy, was competed for, uniquely this year, between two mother and son pairings.

After a close contest early on it was Angela and Stuart Coles who emerged victorious and took the trophy this year with a three and two win over Sheila Faulkner and Andrew Thomson on the 16th.

The prestigious Challenge Cup, the one trophy every Sidmouth golfer wants to win, was successfully defended by James Spiller, who was playing a debutant finalist in Adrian Priest.

Despite giving away nine shots, James took command fairly early on and never looked likely to lose his lead, eventually running out a three-and-two winner to secure the cup for the second year in succession.

As James found himself competing for three separate trophies this year, they had to be played on other days.

He was not so lucky in the Hall Trophy scratch competition on the previous Thursday, when he was beaten into runner up spot by John Jones, who secured his win on the last hole.

James and partner George Barber will be competing for the Rockey Cup this coming Sunday.

In terms of the other trophies; In the Challenge Plate, there was a three-and-two victory for Simon Moore over Richard Powell.

Seniors captain Mike Davis defeated Dave Richards two-and-one in a close contest to win the Burgoyne Cup.

In the Sidmouth Matchplay Cup final, Ben Gibbs comfortably took the honours with a four-and-three win over Moray Bosence, and earlier, the Seniors’ Knockout Trophy was won by Pat McCormack over Richard Powell; Richard playing is his second final of the week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

James Spiller wins the Sidmouth Challenge Cup for the second year running

The Sidmouth Golf Club Challenge Cup that was won for the second successive year by James Spiller. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Otters chairman: Football needs restructuring

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club - this weekend’s action

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town third and fourth teams both in Saturday Joma League action

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery chairman appeals for more help with various club tasks

Football on pitch