Jeacock and Thorpe at the double as SOHC men's 3rd XI see off Yeovil

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 3rd XI served up an excellent all-round show to secure a fifth win in nine South East Two outings, beating Yeovil 5-2.

The performance, and win, came after a run of indifferent performances.

In a close contest of a first half, SOHC twice led only to be pegged back each time and the sides trooped off at half-time all square at 2-2.

SOHC suffered a setback when Rob Dockley, who was having a solid game at centre back, slipped while running at full sprint and subsequently damaged his back, ending his game prematurely.

After the break SOHC got onto the front foot and, with greater control in the middle third of the pitch, began to force the Somerset side to defend deeper and deeper.

With Peter Ayres solid at right back and Elliot Bowyer creative down the right, it was from that area of the pitch that SOHC carried a real threat.

In midfield, Lawrence Walker, Charlie Piper and Lawrence Heywood were industrious and creative and this all helped keep SOHC on the front foot.

A string of short corners came to nothing, but Tom Jeacock netted two 'striker's goals' from close range and Woody Thorpe also netted twice, one of them a smart reverse stick finish.

Sam Lefebvre, who was busy throughout, was unfortunate not to get on the score sheet.

Alfie Crick, who is carrying an injury, took over after the Dockley injury and he scored the teams fifth goal.

Paddy Maher, who had precious little to do in the first half, did well late on when the defence was far too high and the opposition centre forward was bearing down on goal, but the SOHC glovesman used all his experience to nullify the threat and SOHC saw the game out in a degree of comfort.

Tomorrow, the third XI travel to meet Taunton Vale E (4.30pm).