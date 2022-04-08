Joint Club Day for Sidmouth Bowls

Last week, Sidmouth Bowls Club held a Joint Club Day to replace the usually separate Ladies and Gents Captains days, as both needed to be cancelled because of that nasty virus that we have all now become accustomed to.

As expected, several players didn't attend but many did and had a thoroughly good time. Two sessions were played, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, all meeting halfway for a lovely sandwiches and homemade cakes for lunch. This was prepared by Jill Bishop, Brenda Somerfield, Sue Clint and Mary Meadows. Covering the bar was Neil Martin.

Also, our ‘Golden Oldies’, the over 90's were invited to lunch, with a couple of them still bowling. I must mention one lady, in particular, Christa Turner and her late husband Bill were members before I joined some 28 years ago. They both did an awful lot for the club, including captaincy. Christa, at 90, still bowls indoors and still puts up some excellent woods, sometimes putting others to shame. She is also in one of our team finals!

On the day, we also had a couple celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. Both still very active in bowls, as well as other interests, and enjoying life to the full. Our congratulations go to Pat and Bert Hague on reaching such a milestone.

The morning’s top rink was Ray Tallent, Paddy Chew, John Chew and skip Karen Hollingdale with a great score of 29 - 8. The afternoon winners were Derek Mounford, Ann Capon and skip Jill Bishop 29 - 15. Over the two sessions the overall score could not have been closer at 91 - 90.

I understand that Captain Phil Meadows also entertained them with a memory test quiz on names of various club members.

Ken Wheeler and Andrew Lowe went off to Exonia B.C. to play their semi-final of the County Unbadged Pairs. It was a very tight match, with our duo in the lead for the majority of the time.

The turning point came on the penultimate end. On a full-length jack, our team were holding two shots just inches from the jack. The opposition skip, with his final bowl, trailed the jack for three shots. That sadly gave Ken and Andrew a deficit of 4 shots with just one end to go. The final score was 11 - 16 in favour of the opposition.

However, to reach a semi-final in our large County is a feat in itself, so well done to them both.

Great fun for Sidmouth bowlers - Credit: Carol Smith

Indoor season coming to an end soon - Credit: Carol Smith



