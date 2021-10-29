News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Joma Devon Women’s Football League

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM October 29, 2021
football

- Credit: Archant

Ottery St Mary, who are playing 'catch up' after being welcomed back into the league, played in midweek at home to West Exe Park Rangers and were beaten by four goals to one. Kelly Salter scoring their solitary goal. Poppy Butt, Ashleigh Grabham, Holly Stone and Faith Aitchison scoring for the visitors. 

The Otters second game was also at home, where they welcomed Bradninch Women, who recorded their first win of the season by two goals to one with a goal each from Zoe Gould and Amy Murray. Ottery replied through Jessica Jenkins. 

Elsewhere in the Eastern Division, Crediton United suffered their first defeat in the league, on their visit to play Budleigh Salterton, who have now won both games played. The result was 5 - 3 to the hosts, but more importantly was the fulsome praise accorded to both sets of players from referee, Maurice Beckenham.  

You may also want to watch:

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four men standing outside the front door of a house with a ramp

Community rally around pensioner in hour of need

Marc Astley

person
View from above of countryside in Sidford, the site of the planned new business park

Concerns expressed over latest plans for Sidford Business Park

Philippa Davies

person
Fill Full in Fore Street, Sidmouth

Dan's retail vision provides timely food for thought

Vince Page

Logo Icon
NURSE GIVING BOOSTER JAB

Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?

Adam Manning

person