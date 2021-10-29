Joma Devon Women’s Football League

Ottery St Mary, who are playing 'catch up' after being welcomed back into the league, played in midweek at home to West Exe Park Rangers and were beaten by four goals to one. Kelly Salter scoring their solitary goal. Poppy Butt, Ashleigh Grabham, Holly Stone and Faith Aitchison scoring for the visitors.

The Otters second game was also at home, where they welcomed Bradninch Women, who recorded their first win of the season by two goals to one with a goal each from Zoe Gould and Amy Murray. Ottery replied through Jessica Jenkins.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Division, Crediton United suffered their first defeat in the league, on their visit to play Budleigh Salterton, who have now won both games played. The result was 5 - 3 to the hosts, but more importantly was the fulsome praise accorded to both sets of players from referee, Maurice Beckenham.